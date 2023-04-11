Home / Trending / US Officials left 'scratching their heads' after mystery animal captured on camera

US Officials left 'scratching their heads' after mystery animal captured on camera

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 11, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife spotted an unknown animal. This has sparked an investigation into what it might be.

Officials from Texas Parks and Wildlife were left 'scratching their heads' last week after a mysterious animal was captured on camera in the Rio Grande Valley. The mystery animal, which was spotted prowling the region, sparked an investigation into what it might be, and authorities may have identified it.

Mystery animal in Texas. (Facebook/@Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park)
Mystery animal in Texas. (Facebook/@Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park)

"Captured on game camera - a mystery animal lurking in the Rio Grande Valley! We're scratching our heads, trying to identify this elusive creature. Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise? Regardless, it's thrilling to see such an incredible animal in its natural habitat," wrote Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park on their Facebook page.

They later also shared an update and shared that they think it is an American Badger. They wrote, "We agree with most of the comments that this is very likely an American Badger (not to be confused with the Honey Badger that lives in Africa and Asia and is rumored to not care very much). To clarify, this photo was taken by a park visitor, and we do not have an exact location where this photo was taken, except it was indeed in the RGV. While American Badgers are not commonly seen in the valley (partly due to their nocturnal behavior), this is part of their natural range."

Take a look at their post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 500 times. The post has also garnered several comments.

Take a look at the comments below:

An individual wrote, "I enlarged it. Man, what the heck is that? It's amazing." A second added, "Please let us know what it really is." A third posted, "Looks most like a badger. Hopefully, set up more cameras in the area and see what turns up!"

