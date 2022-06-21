US Police department starts ‘dating site’ Tender for cats and dogs looking for forever homes

A US Police Department’s initiative to find forever homes for stray cats and dogs is receiving lots of love from netizens. Under it, the department is actively looking for people who are ready to welcome new fur babies so that they can get their ‘fuever’ homes. What has captured people’s attention is how they named the initiative as Tender – a ‘dating site’ for the strays.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida took to their Facebook page to share about Tender. They also wrote how the department’s K9 member, Junny, ‘come up’ with the idea.

“JUNNY NOW HAS A DATING SITE FOR HIS HOMELESS FRIENDS AT THE BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ANIMAL CARE CENTER. Starting tomorrow night, America’s Top Police Dog, K-9 Junny is launching his brand new dating site…Tender!! No, not that app, as this site is actually designed to find “furever homes” for Junny’s homeless friends at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Animal Care Center,” the department wrote.

“‘Junny’s Tender Site’ is designed to find tender, loving, and caring homes for the dogs and cats in our Animal Care Center that have been with our team for an extended period of time!! Knowing that having a “furever home” is what every pet deserves, Junny decided he would launch “Junny’s Tender Site,” so that he could post a new profile pic of one of his friends each and every Saturday, that will almost guarantee a perfect match for a new pet and owner!!” they added. In the next few lines, they also explained about how the initiative would work.

“Be sure to check it out and lets work together to make it the hottest match site there is!!!” they added and concluded the post. Take a look at the entire share here:

The police department posted this image on Facebook.(Facebook/@Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 2,000 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Sheriff Wayne Ivey, you are amazing. Thank you for all that you do for the animals. And of course, the people!” wrote a Facebook user. “Oldies rock! We adopted our 9 year old “cougar” last year and she is a seasoned human trainer!” posted another. “That is so nice all animals deserve a for ever home. Thank you!” commented a third. “Sheriff this is wonderful. Boy, if I didn't love snow so much I'd move to Florida,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON