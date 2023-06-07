Home / Trending / US reporter’s way of handling unruly NFL fan during live broadcast wins praise

US reporter’s way of handling unruly NFL fan during live broadcast wins praise

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 07, 2023 11:56 AM IST

When a US reporter was interrupted by an unruly fan in the middle of her coverage of an NFL game, she had to push him away. Watch the video inside.

While reporting, journalists frequently encounter various individuals in their vicinity. They often engage with the public to gather opinions on current matters, but unfortunately, there are instances when they must handle unruly onlookers who interrupt live broadcasts. Samantha Rivera, a sports reporter for CBS Miami, recently experienced a comparable situation while covering the NFL game between Vegas Golden Knights' and the Florida Panthers.

US journalist fends off fan while live reporting.(Instagram/@NFL México)
US journalist fends off fan while live reporting.(Instagram/@NFL México)

The Instagram page of NFL México shared Rivera's clip where she can be seen handling the person who interrupted her while reporting. NFL wrote the caption in Mexican, which roughly translated to, "The Mexican journalist @samanthariveratv giving a lecture to @last_king_2 on what a stiff arm is and when to use it. It's work, and it's called respect."

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 25,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Keep up the AWESOME work." A second added, "Respect to her. She pushed that guy back and kept her cool while reporting a game." "Strong peripheral vision and excellent reflexes. She had the presence of mind to say 'That's not the kind of fan you wanna be.' Burn!" expressed a third.

journalist nfl instagram video
