US teen dances to RRR’s Naatu Naatu, aces hook step. Watch

The song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has become popular worldwide. In addition to winning many hearts, the song has received numerous honours, including an Oscar. To celebrate this historic win, many people are grooving to the song and sharing their dance videos on social media. Just like this dance clip of a teen doing the hook step of RRR's Naatu Naatu that has taken social media by storm.

The image shows the US teen dancing to RRR’s Naatu Naatu,(Instagram/@sofimanassyan)

In a clip shared by Olga Manassyan, you can see her doing the hook step of the song. She is standing on a basketball court amid rainfall. She gives a power-packed performance on the beats of the song. In the post's caption, Manassyan wrote, "This dance and song was so memorable at the Oscars this year, I couldn't resist but learn the dance!"

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 3.3 million times. The clip also has many comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "What a dance. I love it, 10/10." Another person shared, "This dance is so famous that people around the world make TikTok of this dance. I'm so happy to be Indian. Your moves are very energetic and flexible. You need good footwork for your legs, and you killed it." A third person added, "This is so amazing."

