Japanese duo gives amazing performance on Oscar-winning song Nattu Nattu. Watch Instagram video

RRR's song Nattu Nattu has created waves worldwide. The song has won not only the hearts of many people but also won several prestigious awards, including the Oscars. As people celebrate this historic win, many are making dance videos and sharing their own renditions of it. Now, another clip that has caught the attention of many is of this Japanese duo performing to Nattu Nattu.

In a video shared by Instagram user Kaketaku featuring Mayo Japan, you can see them dancing on Nattu Nattu. They both even wear similar outfits as Ram Charan and Jr NTR are donning in the original music video. "RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Oscar. Congratulations form Japan!" wrote Kaketaku in the caption.

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 91,000 times. The clip also has 15,000 likes and several comments.

An individual posted, "Oh my God. You guys are superb. I'm so amazed! With lots of love from Malaysia. " Another person wrote, "Superb! You both have nailed the moves." A third person added, "The song, the choreography, and their energy. It's perfect." "Proud of you guys. Keep rocking," added a fourth.