US woman finds long-lost Chinese classmate in 22 hours with the heartwarming help of internet

After moving to RedNote, a Chinese social media platform following TikTok’s declining popularity in the U.S., 21-year-old Katharina Celia reconnected with her long-lost Chinese classmate Simon in just 22 hours. Her emotional search and the quick response of Chinese users highlighted the extraordinary power of digital communities and left many inspired. The US woman found her old friend on a Chinese social media platform.(Pexel)

On January 15, Celia, who had quickly gained over 20,000 followers on RedNote, posted a heartfelt video requesting help from the Chinese community to find Simon, her classmate from seven years ago, reproted the South China Morning Post. She explained that she had attended a private Catholic school in Iowa, a Midwestern U.S. state, from 2017 to 2018. During that time, a Chinese exchange student named Simon had joined her class, and the two became best friends.

“I need all netizens on this app to find him. Simon, I miss you. I miss our friendship,” Celia said in her video.

RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, meaning “Little Red Book,” quickly rallied behind her search. Her video went viral, gathering over 45,000 likes and 4,000 comments. Many Chinese netizens eagerly offered suggestions to help the pair reconnect.

Under their guidance, Celia shared an old photo of Simon, which eventually reached someone who knew him. That person promptly informed Simon about the search.

Within 22 hours, an online viewer claiming to be Simon commented on Celia’s video.

“Hello, everyone, I am Simon. I never imagined I would reconnect with my good friend from years ago like this. Thank you so much to everyone on RedNote who helped,” the comment read.

It was later revealed that Simon is currently a designer living in the U.S. On January 20, he posted his own video, thanking everyone who had helped reconnect the two friends.

“We are deeply grateful for all the help and attention everyone has given us during this time. We never imagined that we would reconnect through RedNote. I am truly grateful,” Simon said.

Celia shared with Red Star News that the two had a video call on January 16.

“After all these years, we are reconnecting, chatting, and reminiscing about old times. Maybe one day, we will meet again here in the U.S.,” she said.

She also clarified that their relationship was purely platonic, despite many Chinese netizens humorously suggesting they should be a couple.

“I have been using translation apps to read every comment in Chinese,” she said. “Many people wish for us to get together, but for me, this is just a very special friendship.”

Internet reacts

The story resonated deeply with online audiences.

One user commented: “It is funny how they are both living in the U.S., but they needed a Chinese app and Chinese netizens to find each other!”

Another remarked: “Mission accomplished! Celia’s story of friendship is so touching!”

A third person said: “Moments like this really make the world feel like a small village. These ordinary yet extraordinary stories happen every day.”