US YouTuber praises Indian food, says it ‘ruined’ all other cuisines for him

A US YouTuber has shared his love for Indian food, saying the cuisine has “literally ruined” all other cuisines for him. Recalling that he discovered Indian food around five years ago, he said it completely changed his palate.

US YouTuber’s love for Indian food wins hearts online. (Instagram/@ed_nathanson)

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The video was shared by Instagram user Ed Nathanson. In the clip, he says, “I have a problem with Indian food. It has literally ruined all other cuisines for me. Little backstory: I just discovered Indian food about four-and-a-half to five years ago, and it's like the heavens opened and God himself put his hand on my shoulder and said, ‘Come inside. It's delicious here.’ There's literally no turning back now.

“Once you've had pani puri, little flavour bombs exploding in your mouth, chicken vindaloo hitting you like a lightning strike of deliciousness, gobi Manchurian out here doing things that cauliflower has absolutely no business doing, and now you expect me to get excited because you put a little rosemary on your chicken breast?

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“Indian food's out here with, like, 47 different spices fighting for custody of my taste buds, while America's over here like, ‘It comes with garlic aioli.’ Oh, does it, Linda? I've tasted the other side now. There's no turning back.

“Indian food is so stinking delicious that it's taken me, a hardcore carnivore, and made me willingly, willingly order vegetarian dishes. My palate is literally changed forever. To all other cuisines, do better. To Indian food, keep doing your delicious you.”

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Watch the full video below:

Internet reacts

The video received plenty of positive reactions from Indian viewers, with many agreeing with Nathanson and encouraging him to explore more regional Indian cuisines.

“For Indians, it’s the same. We are still exploring,” one person commented.

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“If the US paani puri version did this to you, then wait till you try it actually when you are in India. This man is going to be the permanent resident of India,” another wrote.

“With all the Indian hate everywhere, including on all platforms, online and physical, this comes as a respite and a good cold breeze! Thanks,” a user commented.

Several viewers encouraged Nathanson to visit India and try more dishes. “Come to India. You have not seen anything in five years,” one person wrote.

Another shared their own experience of cooking Indian food for their partner, saying, “Try cooking yourself, you'll love it more. I'm cooking for the last three years for my Spanish wife. All her favourite food is my Indian dishes now, and I also found out that my cooking skills are amazing.”

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“So true! You never get bored because you have so many options in Indian cuisine. Not just a two-page menu,” another person commented.

One viewer recommended exploring South Indian cuisine, writing, “Try South Indian, especially Karnataka food. It’s ‘heaven’.”

“Welcome to the other side,” another user simply wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)