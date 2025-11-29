17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh build AI teacher Sophie, video shows it ‘teaching’ students
The student behind the AI teacher said that, at present, Sophie can only talk, but he is developing the device so that it can write too.
A 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh has created an AI teacher whom he named Sophie. In an interview, he explained how he created the robot and what it can do. In a video on social media, the robot is seen answering different questions on various subjects.
“A 17-year-old student from Shiv Charan Inter College, Aditya Kumar, has built an AI teacher robot named Sophie, equipped with an LLM chipset,” ANI wrote and shared a video.
When asked to introduce herself, the robot says, "I am an AI teacher robot. My name is Sophie, and I was invented by Aditya. I teach at Shivcharan Inter-college, Bulandshahr... Yes, I can properly teach students.”
Talking about how he created the robot, Kumar said, “I have used an LLM chipset to build this robot, which is also used by big companies that make robots. It can clear students' doubts... For now, she can only speak. But we are designing it so it can write as well soon.”
He added that students should have access to a proper lab in every district for conducting research, as he did. “There should be a lab in every district so students can come there and do research.”
Aditya also gave a glimpse of how Sophie works by asking her different questions, including about the world’s tallest building, India’s first president, and India’s first prime minister. The robot also answered when asked, “What is electricity?” and calculated the sum of “100 + 92.”
At one point, Kumar asked if the robot could properly teach students. To which it responded that it is capable of teaching the kids properly. Currently, Sophie speaks only Hindi.
Aditya Kumar is a 12th-grade student. He says that his robot can act as a substitute teacher if a teacher is absent for a day.