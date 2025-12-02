22-year-old Ohio entrepreneur worth $25M recalls sacrificing sleep, friendship for success

An entrepreneur from Ohio, who started his first company in college and is now 22 years old with a net worth of $25 million, shared what he did to achieve success. In an interview, Emil Barr stated that he sacrificed sleep and friendships in college to achieve his current success. He further added his thoughts on the concept of work-life balance. 22-year-old entrepreneur from Ohio who is worth $25 million. (LinkedIn/Emil Barr)

He told Business Insider about an article he wrote for the Wall Street Journal, in which he shared his views on how maintaining a work-life balance can keep someone mediocre.

Who is Emil Barr?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his Bachelor's degree from Miami University. Later, he did his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

“I built my first company, Step Up Social, from my dorm room during my 2021 and 2022 sophomore and junior years at Miami University,” he told the outlet, adding that at that time he slept three-and-a-half hours on average each night, skipped classes, and lost friends. “I outsourced everything nonessential, including cooking food, meaning I gained 80 pounds.

Why did he have a strict routine?

“It was all so I could spend as much time as possible on my company, and get closer to achieving my goal of being a billionaire by age 30,” Barr said.

A quick look at his career:

After starting his own business, he also worked as an advisor at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). It was an initiative to “bring accountability and transparency to federal spending, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively”, and was later disbanded.

After his three-month stint as an advisor, he worked for over a year at Candid as a partner. Eventually, he co-founded Flashpass in 2024.

Emil Barr’s views on work-life balance:

“We can't be the generation that demands paid internships while we're still in college, wants to work from home in our pajamas, and preaches this idea that everyone should make six figures and work a four-day week,” he said, adding, “I believe advocating for extreme work-life balance is a recipe for mediocrity.”

“I accept that lots of people have very fulfilling lives working 40-hour weeks and being able to show up for their kids, and that making $20 million in your early 20s is not the norm.”

His current work routine:

Barr revealed that he has formed an optimised routine to spend more time with his family. “I typically work 100-hour weeks, getting up around 8:30 am and working with minimal breaks until about 6 pm. Then I'll spend between 6 pm and 9 pm with family and friends, then work until 1 am.”