4 IIM-Ahmedabad graduates who are leading global institutions in America

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has a long-standing reputation for producing world-class leaders. Among its most successful alumni are four individuals who moved to the United States and reached the absolute pinnacle of their respective fields. From heading global financial institutions to leading Ivy League universities, these graduates have redefined international leadership.

Ajay Banga is the President of the World Bank Group. He became the first India-born executive to hold the post in the bank's history, beginning his five-year term on June 2, 2023.

Before joining the World Bank, he was the Vice Chairman at General Atlantic and, before that, President and CEO of Mastercard. He served as Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (2020–2022), and has held board roles with the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc. According to the company profile, he is also a co-founder of the Cyber Readiness Institute.

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He received the Padma Shri from the President of India in 2016. Additionally, he received the Singapore Public Service Star Award in 2022 and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

When the IIM-Ahmedabad alum visited his alma mater as the Chief Guest at the institute’s 50th Convocation in 2015, with his wife Ritu Banga, he set up scholarships named “Ajay Banga Industry Scholarship” and “Ritu Banga Industry Scholarship”.

The Student Yearbook 1980-81 described him as, “A hearty man with a hearty laugh and without question a hearty appetite. A stable, sensible fun guy who combines business with pleasure with the right amount of seriousness and 'tempo' thrown in. Always ready for second helpings of ice-creams and other good things in life some of which Gujarat was unable to offer in the requisite amounts, the cantonment notwithstanding. Sound on his academic fundas, his class CP was delivered in the strident decibels of a corporate prophet. Tull and Beatles blared out from the filched DJ speaker adroitly concealed in one corner of his room. Ready to help, be it Economics or Railway bookings, his boisterous laugh and deep throated animal calls ricocheted daily off the walls of D-5. One of those stolid pillars in good times or bad. All in all, a man for all seasons, as no doubt the ‘season’ would testify!”