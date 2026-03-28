4 IIM-Ahmedabad graduates who are leading global institutions in America
From global finance to Ivy League deans, these 4 IIM-Ahmedabad graduates have reached the absolute pinnacle of corporate leadership in the US.
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has a long-standing reputation for producing world-class leaders. Among its most successful alumni are four individuals who moved to the United States and reached the absolute pinnacle of their respective fields. From heading global financial institutions to leading Ivy League universities, these graduates have redefined international leadership.
Ajay Banga
Ajay Banga is the President of the World Bank Group. He became the first India-born executive to hold the post in the bank's history, beginning his five-year term on June 2, 2023.
Before joining the World Bank, he was the Vice Chairman at General Atlantic and, before that, President and CEO of Mastercard. He served as Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (2020–2022), and has held board roles with the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods, and Dow Inc. According to the company profile, he is also a co-founder of the Cyber Readiness Institute.
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He received the Padma Shri from the President of India in 2016. Additionally, he received the Singapore Public Service Star Award in 2022 and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.
When the IIM-Ahmedabad alum visited his alma mater as the Chief Guest at the institute’s 50th Convocation in 2015, with his wife Ritu Banga, he set up scholarships named “Ajay Banga Industry Scholarship” and “Ritu Banga Industry Scholarship”.
The Student Yearbook 1980-81 described him as, “A hearty man with a hearty laugh and without question a hearty appetite. A stable, sensible fun guy who combines business with pleasure with the right amount of seriousness and 'tempo' thrown in. Always ready for second helpings of ice-creams and other good things in life some of which Gujarat was unable to offer in the requisite amounts, the cantonment notwithstanding. Sound on his academic fundas, his class CP was delivered in the strident decibels of a corporate prophet. Tull and Beatles blared out from the filched DJ speaker adroitly concealed in one corner of his room. Ready to help, be it Economics or Railway bookings, his boisterous laugh and deep throated animal calls ricocheted daily off the walls of D-5. One of those stolid pillars in good times or bad. All in all, a man for all seasons, as no doubt the ‘season’ would testify!”
Srikant Datar
He became the eleventh dean of Harvard Business School (HBS). While working as a faculty member, “he served as Senior Associate Dean for University Affairs (including Faculty Chair of the Harvard Innovation Lab), for Research, for Executive Education, for Faculty Development, and for Faculty Recruiting.”
“Srikant Datar is an innovative educator, a distinguished scholar, and a deeply experienced academic leader,” then-Harvard University President Larry Bacow said about Datar while announcing his appointment in 2020. Datar joined the HBS faculty in 1996. He also served as faculty chair of the Harvard Innovation Labs, or i-lab since 2015.
While a student at IIM-A, he was the Coordinator of the Student Affairs Council (1977-78). He also won the Outstanding Overall Performance award. During an interview at IIM-A, he shared how he applied to the institution after completing his Chartered Accountancy.
Recalling his student life, during the 2018 interview, he shared, "It was a totally incredible experience.” He also mentioned his professors who influenced his life for the better.
Datar was at IIM Ahmedabad from 1976 to 1978 in the PGP program. He once shared that his time at the institute was among the “most memorable”. He also expressed, “I don't think I would have the opportunities that I had but for IIM Ahmedabad.”
Raghu Sundaram
According to the NYU Stern School of Business’ official website, Raghu Sundaram is Senior Vice Chancellor and Chief Global Officer for New York University and Dean Emeritus of the Stern School of Business.
He was also the Dean of NYU Stern from 2018 to 2024. Further, served as Vice Dean for MBA Programs and Online Learning from 2016 to 2017. Before joining NYU Stern in 1996, he worked as a faculty member at the University of Rochester.
According to his LinkedIn, he completed his MBA and graduated from IIM-A in 1984. In addition to his PG degree, he has a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Madras. Additionally, he holds an MA and a PhD in economics, both from Cornell University.
Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon
Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a business leader and humanitarian who earned two Grammy nominations, securing her first win at the 67th Annual Awards. After completing her studies in Madras Christian College, she pursued a Post Graduate Programme (PGP) at IIM-A in 1975. Last month, she pledged ₹100 crore to IIM-A to launch a School of AI.
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She started her career as a financial controller with Citibank India. After working there for three years, she worked as a partner at McKinsey & Company for eleven years. In 2009, she established Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation in New York.
She is a Trustee of New York University. She was a former Chair and current member of the Board of NYU Tandon School of Engineering, Chair of NYU’s President’s Global Council, and a Trustee of NYU Langone Health.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
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