On Wednesday, in an unprecedented Democratic Senate primary in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed defeated legacy Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens to represent the party in the upcoming US midterm elections.

Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed claps during a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Abdul El-Sayed, an Egyptian American, comes from a progressive faction of the Democratic Party. Political analysts in the US are flagging El-Sayed's win as a decisive shift in the Democratic Party's outlook ahead of the crucial midterms in November.

Even more crucial to the win is Abdul El-Sayed's background. A former public health official, he entered politics by "accident," veering away from the traditional family occupation of being a cab driver in Egypt. The 41-year-old not only defeated Rep. Haley Stevens, but also the millions of dollars in funding the Congresswoman received, allegedly from the Israel lobby, including a $5.3 million boost in the early stages of the campaign, as Detroit Metro Times reported.

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{{^usCountry}} This near-impossible victory, against the financial might of many Democratic super PACs has prompted many to enquire about the personal wealth of Abdul El-Sayed. Also of interest is his wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku. This is especially relevant as a slew of misinformation have been viral about Abdul El-Sayed's campaign finances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This near-impossible victory, against the financial might of many Democratic super PACs has prompted many to enquire about the personal wealth of Abdul El-Sayed. Also of interest is his wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku. This is especially relevant as a slew of misinformation have been viral about Abdul El-Sayed's campaign finances. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed wife, kids and net worth: All we know about winner of Michigan's Democratic Senate primary

Abdul El-Sayed Net Worth: How Rich Is He And His Wife, Sarah Jukaku?

Abdul El-Sayed has been a Michigan state employee, including being the former Wayne County health director, for most of his life. Despite claims on social media that the veteran physician is a millionaire, official records say otherwise.

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There is little confusion regarding the net worth of the Democratic Party nominee, as he released details of his earnings in July as part of his campaign disclosures. The 41-year-old made his 2025 tax records public after pressure from Haley Stevens.

Also read: Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow's Senate exit, blasts 'party insiders': 'It’s everything we're standing against'

The return included the earnings of El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, made as a joint filing. It showed that the couple made a gross income of $675,246. Of that, $130,749 was in wages, $262,299 in capital gains and $292,881 under Schedule 1.

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While the tax return is not an indication of net worth, a report by local news outlet WLNS News notes that as of June 2025, financial disclosures estimated El-Sayed's net worth between $580,000 and $1.7 million.

There are no currently available estimates for the net worth of his wife, Sarah Jukaku, a practicing psychiatrist. They have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.