AI Appreciation Day: Not sure how to celebrate? Here are other July 16 holidays

July 16 is apparently AI Appreciation Day! If you didn’t know, you’re not alone. As CNET reports, the unofficial “holiday” was dreamed up in 2021 by a random LLC promoting a movie about artificial intelligence. Since then, tech companies have latched on, flooding social media with hashtags and praises for AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Tho executives had spotted the early signs of a trend that has since become clear: artificial intelligence is transforming the way that people navigate the web.(REUTERS)

But taking a day to celebrate AI? That feels off.

Uneasy reality behind AI cheerleading

There is no denying that AI has become a part of daily life. It is in your phone, your search results, and your social media feed. OpenAI, Meta and Google have spent billions developing these systems. But dedicating a day to praise it, especially when so many people are still unsure about its consequences, feels tone-deaf.

As CNET points out, generative AI has sparked lawsuits over copyright violations, drained enormous energy and water resources, and raised ethical concerns around how it is trained.

Workplace anxiety is another piece of the picture. AI has not replaced entire industries, but it has fueled layoffs by bosses eager to cut costs. Educators worry that students are losing critical thinking skills. And in high-stakes sectors like government and defense, the margin for AI error is dangerously thin.

So if you are not rushing to thank your chatbot today, that is understandable.

What to celebrate on July 16?

Luckily, there are better things to mark the day. It's National Hot Dog Day. According to CNET, the stovetop beats the grill every time. You could build a whole meal around other made-up food holidays: cherries, spinach and corn fritters are also on the July 16 list.

Or go another route. It is National Snake Day - more grounded than the AI hype machine. If fiction is more your style, feel free to honor the premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 with your own made-up Conrad Fisher Day.

A moment to reflect on real milestones

Two major historical events also happened on July 16. In 1969, Apollo 11 launched, sending humans to the moon. And in 1945, the US conducted its first nuclear test, which is now recognized as National Atomic Veterans Day.

Those moments deserve remembering. AI Appreciation Day? Maybe not so much.

FAQs:

1. What is AI Appreciation Day?

AI Appreciation Day is an unofficial holiday on July 16 that began in 2021 to promote artificial intelligence, later picked up by tech companies.

2. Why are people critical of AI Appreciation Day?

Critics say the holiday ignores ethical, environmental, and legal concerns surrounding AI tools, including their impact on jobs, education, and copyright.

3. What other holidays fall on July 16?

July 16 also marks National Hot Dog Day, National Snake Day, and National Atomic Veterans Day, along with the anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch.