Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
ChatGPT down: When will it go up? OpenAI responds

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:16 AM IST

OpenAI's chatbot faces widespread outages, with over 3,400 user reports of slow and unresponsive service across the U.S., impacting 82% of global users.

Thousands of users across the United States found ChatGPT unresponsive, slow, or just plain broken, according to outage tracker DownDetector. 

Frustrated users report ChatGPT outages, with slow performance and errors affecting 82% of global users. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)(AP)
Frustrated users report ChatGPT outages, with slow performance and errors affecting 82% of global users. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)(AP)

HindustanTimes.com earlier reported over 3,400 reports flooded in from Americans struggling with everything from “failing to upload chat history” to painfully slow load times.

Notably, 82% of global users reported problems, with some seeing the dreaded message: “Unable to load projects.”

Why is ChatGPT down?

“We're currently experiencing issues. Elevated Error Rates on ChatGPT record mode, Sora and Codex. We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services,” OpenAI quickly acknowledged the mess on its status page. 

The company reassured users they were “working on implementing a mitigation,” which basically means they’re scrambling to make ChatGPT less frustrating.

By early Wednesday morning (5:50 AM), OpenAI updated its status page, saying the root cause had been identified. But for anyone who spent Tuesday afternoon staring at a frozen ChatGPT screen, the real question remains: When will it actually be fixed?

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
