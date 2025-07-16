ChatGPT down: Users report ‘unusual activity detected’ error amid outage

OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT was down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday afternoon, as per DownDetector. As of this writing, more than 3,400 people reported an outage with ChatGPT in the United States, DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, showed. Representational image.(Unsplash)

More than 3,400 people reported an outage with ChatGPT in the United States on Tuesday afternoon. (DownDetector)

Users of OpenAI's chatbot revealed that they were unable to load chat history and got an "unusual error" detected message when trying to access their chats. As per DownDetector, 82% of users reported an outage with ChatGPT, 12% with the website and 6% with the app.

OpenAI Responds To Outage

OpenAI responded to the ChatGPT outage on Tuesday, saying that they have identified the issue and are investigating it. The company said that ChatGPT's record mode, Sora and Codex were experiencing problems. A mitigation will be implemented soon, it added.

OpenAI acknowledged the error with ChatGPT on it's status page.(OpenAI website)

"We have identified that users are experiencing elevated levels of errors...," the message on OpenAI's service status page read.

This story is being updated.