Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

ChatGPT down: Users report ‘unusual activity detected’ error amid outage

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 08:09 AM IST

OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT was down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday afternoon, as per DownDetector.

OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT was down for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday afternoon, as per DownDetector. As of this writing, more than 3,400 people reported an outage with ChatGPT in the United States, DownDetector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports, showed.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

More than 3,400 people reported an outage with ChatGPT in the United States on Tuesday afternoon. (DownDetector)
More than 3,400 people reported an outage with ChatGPT in the United States on Tuesday afternoon. (DownDetector)

Users of OpenAI's chatbot revealed that they were unable to load chat history and got an "unusual error" detected message when trying to access their chats. As per DownDetector, 82% of users reported an outage with ChatGPT, 12% with the website and 6% with the app.

OpenAI Responds To Outage

OpenAI responded to the ChatGPT outage on Tuesday, saying that they have identified the issue and are investigating it. The company said that ChatGPT's record mode, Sora and Codex were experiencing problems. A mitigation will be implemented soon, it added.

OpenAI acknowledged the error with ChatGPT on it's status page.(OpenAI website)
OpenAI acknowledged the error with ChatGPT on it's status page.(OpenAI website)

"We have identified that users are experiencing elevated levels of errors...," the message on OpenAI's service status page read.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / ChatGPT down: Users report ‘unusual activity detected’ error amid outage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On