Alex Cohen's ‘fired from Astronomer’ post goes viral amid Byron-Cabot Coldplay row. Here's the truth

A viral X post by Alex Cohen claiming he was fired from Astronomer for booking Coldplay concert tickets that exposed CEO Andy Byron’s alleged affair with Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot has been debunked. On Thursday, Cohen claimed that he was fired and will be ‘looking for jobs soon’. His viral post comes as a Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ caught Byron and Cabot cuddling at a Boston concert on Wednesday. The two have been facing flak on social media. Astronomer said that it is investigating the matter. Coldplay 'kiss cam' exposed the alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot(PTI)

Alex Cohen’s viral post

On Thursday, Cohen posted, “I was fired from Astronomer today. I ran our company’s events team. Turns out our CEO and Head of HR were having an affair and got caught at the Coldplay concert that I bought the company tickets to. They blamed me for getting caught and fired me on the spot."

The truth: Cohen’s claim is false. LinkedIn confirms he is the co-founder of HelloPatient, a healthcare startup, with no employment history at Astronomer. X users exposed the hoax, sharing screenshots of Cohen’s LinkedIn. Cohen later reposted his claim with, “I don’t understand how this continues to work,” suggesting it was a publicity stunt for his startup.

Byron-Cabot Coldplay row

At Coldplay’s July 16, concert at Gillette Stadium, a kiss cam caught Byron, 50, embracing Cabot, prompting Chris Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy."

Byron ducked behind a barrier, and Cabot hid her face, fueling affair rumors. The Astronomer CEO is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and has two sons. Megan removed ‘Byron’, her surname, from her Facebook amid the fallout of the scandal.

Astronomer issues statement

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” it added.