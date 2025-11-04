'America I loved doesn’t exist anymore’: Indian woman on why she moved back from the US

An Indian woman has opened up about the emotional and distressing reasons behind her decision to leave the United States and return to India. Taking to Instagram, content creator Tanvi Jhansi Rajgarhia revealed that the rising hate, racism and constant fear for her safety as an immigrant living in New York City forced her to make the difficult move. The woman revealed that the rising hate, racism and constant fear for her safety forced her to leave the US.(Unsplash/Representative pic)

“So this is the BS I’ve been dealing with, and why I’ve been away for a few months. I’m honestly sick and exhausted of all this, and ready to move on. To the next part of my life. If that’s in India, at least I’ll be happy and not feel like a criminal for just existing. NYC will all be there, and I will be back someday. But it’s hard! And im one of the lucky ones who got to choose to leave,” Tanvi wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, she explained that she had been creating comedy content about American politics as an immigrant in NYC since January. While her content gained love and support online, it also drew a wave of hate. “As the love grew, so did the hate. I started getting threats. Racist, scary ones - said that they have reported me to ICE,” she said. She also recalled how people tagged US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in her videos, wrote “deport” in comments, and even issued physical threats.

Tanvi added that despite being in the US legally on an artist visa, her appearance - “4’11, Brown, a woman immigrant” - became a target. The fear intensified as reports of ICE indiscriminately picking up immigrants circulated. “Every time a policeman went by, my heart would start beating fast. If there was a weird knock at night, I would think it’s ICE trying to break down my door,” she shared. The final straw, she said, came when someone attempted to dox her.

Reflecting on her journey, she said she had spent eight years in India building a strong resume to qualify for a US visa. “I was successful… but I had to leave, and it really, really sucks that now all of this is over,” she said, adding that the America she once admired “does not exist anymore.”

However, despite the heartbreak, she said she feels a quiet sense of acceptance. “Maybe it’s okay to leave right now,” she said, hoping for peace and safety as she begins the next chapter of her life in India.

Ht.com has reached out to the Instagram user. This article will be updated when a response is received.

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “I’m so sorry. I was in love with you and your page. You are a fantastic brilliant woman. The only consolation is that at least you are safe. I’m so ashamed and disgusted with my country.”

“I am so incredibly sorry that you felt the very understandable need to leave. I am so disappointed in this country and wish it wasn’t like this. I’m glad that you are safe! Please keep doing what you’re doing because your voice is needed,” commented another.

“I feel you and I’m so sorry! Some day the US will find its way again. In the meantime, thanks for all your continued work and advocacy through comedy,” expressed one user.