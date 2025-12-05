Amon-Ra St Brown playing with injury? The Lions vs the Cowboys game causes major concerns

When the Lions announced that Amon-Ra St. Brown would suit up against the Cowboys despite a low-ankle sprain sustained on Thanksgiving Day, social media flooded with immediate and mixed reactions. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown plays against the Dallas Cowboys despite injury Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)(AP)

Many fans expressed relief and were eager to see Detroit's top receiver back on the field. However, after looking at his performance tonight, a significant portion of his fans voiced concern over whether the decision was prudent, calling it “risky,” “short-sighted”, and potentially putting the player’s season in jeopardy.

However, several speculated that Brown was playing with an injury, and was struggling.

Amon-Ra was injured on November 27 during Detroit’s Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers. He reportedly suffered a “low-ankle sprain” when an offensive lineman rolled up on his leg while executing a block.