Amon-Ra St Brown playing with injury? The Lions vs the Cowboys game causes major concerns

Star receiver cleared to play despite low-ankle sprain. Fans disappointed in the game play and worry about long-term risks as Lions battle for playoff position.
When the Lions announced that Amon-Ra St. Brown would suit up against the Cowboys despite a low-ankle sprain sustained on Thanksgiving Day, social media flooded with immediate and mixed reactions.
Many fans expressed relief and were eager to see Detroit's top receiver back on the field. However, after looking at his performance tonight, a significant portion of his fans voiced concern over whether the decision was prudent, calling it “risky,” “short-sighted”, and potentially putting the player’s season in jeopardy.
However, several speculated that Brown was playing with an injury, and was struggling.
Amon-Ra was injured on November 27 during Detroit’s Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers. He reportedly suffered a “low-ankle sprain” when an offensive lineman rolled up on his leg while executing a block.