Why Amon-Ra St Brown is not playing vs Cowboys today. Lions give latest injury update

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions waits to take the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings (Getty Images via AFP) Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions released their latest injury report ahead of their Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions are without their top WR Amon-Ra St Brown for a top-tier clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The 26-year-old, listed as questionable in the latest injury report, is still battling an ankle sprain and hasn’t logged a single practice rep this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a comeback next week is the ‘realistic expectation’.

Schefter added that the team is well aware of St Brown’s reputation, noting that he’s considered one of the toughest players in the league. That mindset has the star receiver pushing hard to suit up against the Cowboys, a matchup carrying significant playoff weight. Detroit enters the week at 7-5, while Dallas sits at 6-5-1.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more “realistic expectation”, per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him,” Schefter wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Lions have listed St. Brown as questionable, setting the stage for a genuine game-time decision. Official inactive lists will be released shortly after 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Should Detroit opt for caution, St Brown would benefit from an extended recovery window, getting three additional rest days before the Lions head west to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart

OFFENSE

WR: Jameson Williams

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett

LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper

LG: Kayode Awosika

C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon

RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese

RT: Penei Sewell

TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley

WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa

QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors

DEFENSE

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat

DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo

DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez

EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez

LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard

LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske

CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey

CB: Terrion Arnold

S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox

S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Jake Bates

H: Jack Fox

P: Jack Fox

LS: Hogan Hatten

PR: Kalif Raymond

KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds