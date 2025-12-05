Why Amon-Ra St Brown is not playing vs Cowboys today. Lions give latest injury update
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions released their latest injury report ahead of their Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday
Amon-Ra St Brown injury update: The Detroit Lions are without their top WR Amon-Ra St Brown for a top-tier clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The 26-year-old, listed as questionable in the latest injury report, is still battling an ankle sprain and hasn’t logged a single practice rep this week. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that a comeback next week is the ‘realistic expectation’.
Schefter added that the team is well aware of St Brown’s reputation, noting that he’s considered one of the toughest players in the league. That mindset has the star receiver pushing hard to suit up against the Cowboys, a matchup carrying significant playoff weight. Detroit enters the week at 7-5, while Dallas sits at 6-5-1.
“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more “realistic expectation”, per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him,” Schefter wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Lions have listed St. Brown as questionable, setting the stage for a genuine game-time decision. Official inactive lists will be released shortly after 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.
Should Detroit opt for caution, St Brown would benefit from an extended recovery window, getting three additional rest days before the Lions head west to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15.
Detroit Lions Depth Chart
OFFENSE
WR: Jameson Williams
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dominic Lovett
LT: Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper
LG: Kayode Awosika
C: Graham Glasgow, Trystan Colon
RG: Tate Ratledge, Michael Niese
RT: Penei Sewell
TE: Brock Wright, Ross Dwelley
WR: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa
QB: Jared Goff, Kyle Allen
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors
DEFENSE
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Tyrus Wheat
DL: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Mekhi Wingo
DL: DJ Reader, Roy Lopez
EDGE: Tyler Lacy, Al-Quadin Muhammad
LB: Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez
LB: Jack Campbell, Grant Stuard
LB: Derrick Barnes, Trevor Nowaske
CB: D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin, Khalil Dorsey
CB: Terrion Arnold
S: Brian Branch, Avonte Maddox
S: Kerby Joseph, Thomas Harper, Daniel Thomas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jake Bates
H: Jack Fox
P: Jack Fox
LS: Hogan Hatten
PR: Kalif Raymond
KR: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
