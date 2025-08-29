Apple iPhone 17: Launch date, design, colors, price, specs and everything we know so far

Apple fans do not have to wait much longer. The company has confirmed that it will host its next big event on September 9 at Apple Park in Cupertino. During this “awe-dropping” launch, Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and a brand-new iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin model that could replace the Plus version. Apple iPhone 17: Here is everything you need to know about colors, pricing and specs,(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 17 launching on… 5 BIG announcements from Apple

Release date and availability

According to Apple’s usual schedule, pre-orders are expected to open on September 12, with shipping and store sales starting from September 19. This could also be the last year that Apple launches every iPhone in September. Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that from 2026 onwards, Apple will stagger its releases to better highlight new devices such as the foldable iPhone.

iPhone 17 design and display

According to the Independent, the iPhone 17 Air is one of the most talked-about models. Leaker IceUniverse claims it could be just 5.5mm thick, making it slimmer than any iPhone before. The smartphone will have a 6.6-inch OLED display with ProMotion, Dynamic Island, and Face ID.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may feature a new horizontal camera bar, similar to Google’s Pixel design. According to The Information, all models might shift from titanium to aluminium frames, with a mix of glass on the back to support wireless charging.

iPhone 17 camera upgrades

Big camera changes are also expected. Analyst Jeff Pu and leaker Ming-Chi Kuo have both claimed that all iPhone 17 models will have a 24MP front camera, up from 12MP in the iPhone 16. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will also promote improved video recording for creators and vloggers.

iPhone 17 colors

Color options are also changing this year. According to Macworld, the base iPhone 17 will come in black, white, grey, blue, green, and purple. The iPhone 17 Air will be offered in pale blue, black, white, and soft gold, while the Pro models could appear in black, white, grey, dark navy, and orange.

iPhone 17 pricing

Pricing rumours remain mixed. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 17 Air may cost the same as the iPhone 16 Plus at $899, while analysts like Edison Lee suggest a possible $50 increase across the lineup.

FAQs:

Q1. When is the iPhone 17 out?

iPhone 17 is expected to be released on September 9. Pre-orders start from September 12 and deliveries from 19 September.

Q2. What is special about the iPhone 17 Air?

TheiPhone 17 Air is said to be 5.5mm thin with 6.6 inch OLED display. It replaces the Plus model.

Q3. What colors will the iPhone 17 be in?

The phone will be available in black, white, grey, blue, green, and purple.