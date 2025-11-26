ARC Raiders down? Thousands report issues amid widespread outage

ARC Raiders appeared to have problems on Wednesday, November 26. The 2025 third-person extraction shooter from Embark Studios seemed to be facing issues with several users lodging complaints online. At the time of writing over 7,000 users complained they were facing problems, according to Downdetector. Arc Raiders logo.(X/@ArcRaiderAlerts)

ARC Raider issues as per Downdetector.(Downdetector)

As per Downdetector, 97 percent people faced server connection problems. The map on the site showed that problems were faced by people in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among other places.

Reactions to ARC Raiders issues

Several people reacted to the ARC Raiders issue. “Arc Raiders IS DOWN if you're wondering,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “I'm gonna try to keep reconnecting to Arc Raiders while the servers are down so I don't lose my loadout.”

Yet another said, “Anyone else experiencing connection issues?,” and attached a screenshot.

There has been no update from the ARC Raiders support page about the cause for the outage or when the issue will be fixed. ARC Raiders servers have been running into some trouble recently, with an outage being reported by users about a week back as well.

The news of the ARC Raiders server issue, today, comes on the same day that Fortnite, the battle royale from Epic Games, faced issues. Several people wondered what had happened with the game.

Fortnite support page on X addressed this, saying “We’re aware of players being unable to login to Fortnite. Our team is investigating the issue and we'll follow up once the issue has been resolved.” However, at the time of writing, on Downdetector over 4,000 people complained that they continued to face issues with the game. One person asked, “when is it going to be back up anybody know.” However, there hasn't been any update on that front yet.