Fortnite drops Tyler, the Creator bundle: How to get the Icon Series skins and other key details

Epic Games has officially released the long-awaited Tyler, The Creator collaboration in Fortnite, and players around the world can now add the rapper’s new skins to their locker. After months of leaks and fan theories, the crossover became official on Friday, November 14, when Epic launched a trailer showing both of Tyler’s in-game outfits along with several themed cosmetic items. Epic Games brings out much-awaited Tyler, The Creator collaboration in Fortnite.(X/@Fortnite)

The collaboration is part of the Icon Series, which is known for featuring real-world celebrities inside the battle royale game, according to Vice.

Players can get the Tyler, The Creator skin by visiting the Fortnite Item Shop when it refreshes. The skin becomes available when the shop resets at 4 PM PT and 7 PM ET, or whenever the in-game store updates in your region. Since the release is global, players overseas can see the skin appear early in the morning of November 15, according to their time zone.

Just like many other Fortnite collaborations, this item will also be in the shop for a limited time, so fans should grab it before it sells out.

What’s inside the Tyler, The Creator bundle

The Tyler, The Creator bundle includes two main skins. His classic Odd Future era inspires the first outfit, while the second skin represents his colorful Chromakopia character from the artist’s 2024 album.

Along with the outfits, the bundle comes with a large collection of accessories. These include four back blings, such as Mini Tyler and Earfshaker, two emotes, and special musical instruments like the Chroma Vox microphone and the Earfshaker drums. Epic has also added two weapon wraps and a Chroma contrail to complete the set, giving fans a wide range of customization options.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed the final price of the bundle, however, players are expecting it to cost at least 3,5000 V-Bucks, as it includes more than a dozen cosmetics. This price is similar to Icon series packs, which offer multiple skins, emotes, and accessories. Individual items from the set may also be sold separately for those who only want the Chromakopia look or a specific emote.

Extra music content and future possibilities

Dataminers have also revealed that Fortnite will add three of Tyler’s songs as Jam Tracks in the shop. Players will be able to buy “EARFQUAKE,” “Ring Ring Ring,” and “Sticky” to use in the game’s music features. While the collaboration does not include the rumored ‘Earfquake’ emote or an Igor skin, fans remain hopeful that Epic could add more Tyler-themed content in the future.

For now, players can jump into the Item Shop, browse the bundle, and finally equip Tyler, The Creator in Fortnite.

