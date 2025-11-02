Fortnite's collaboration with The Simpsons has led to the introduction of several new content in the game. The new map is one of the major updates, with Springfield being integrated into the battle royale title. Fortnite Simpsons update: New locations, sidekicks, map, battle pass, weapons and more (@Fortnite/X)

The map has been officially revealed, and it is a little smaller than the regular one. This is why it can accommodate a lesser number of players.

Various themed locations have been added to the map as a result of the Fortnite Simpsons update. The new Springfield-based Island has nine major locations you can explore and battle across.

List of the nine locations

Springfield Nuclear Power Plant, which is Homer's workplace.

Cletus' Corn Hole, located on the top-left of the map, showcases the hillbilly's agricultural land.

Kamp Krusty, an infamous children's camp from the series.

Burns Manor, the massive manor of Montgomery Burns.

Springfield Town Square, the heart of Springfield, which brings together several familiar stores and landmarks.

Corruption Corners’, the political center of town.

Donut District, a tribute to Homer's favorite food.

Evergreen Terrace, the residential neighborhood where the Simpsons family resides.

Springfield Slurpworks, the location that merges Fortnite's Slurp items with Springfield's industries.

What to know about the Springfield Battle Pass

You can battle in cel-shaded Springfield as one of the locals. “The Springfield Battle Pass includes Outfits as premium rewards including Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and Springfielder Peely,” Fortnite says on its website.

What to know about the sidekicks feature

The Fortnite v38.00 update is also introducing Sidekicks, little pet-like companions that are going to follow you around. Peels, a banana dog, who is included in the Simpsons Battle Pass, will also be the first sidekick that you can get in the game. Meanwhile, additional sidekicks will be made available in the Item Shop later. Epic Games specified the date to be November 7.

What to know about new weapons

The Simpsons mini-season is also introducing a few new weapons. Some old ones are returning too.

New weapon items:

Mr. Blasty, a special revolver that attaches balloons to anyone you shoot.

Jebediah's Protective Helm, a mystic item that protects you from a single headshot from any weapon.

Slrup Squishee, a healing item with added benefits.

Blinky Fish, which grants temporary teleportation powers.

Duff Splashes and Krusty Burgers, which are standard healing items.

Returning weapons:

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Tactical Shotgun

Thunder Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

Striker AR

Infantry Rifle

Compact SMG

Suppressed Pistol

Shockwave Grenades

What to know about random in-match events

Random in-match events will be added as part of the new update. Special events will be revealed while you are on the battle bus blimp. There could be events such as meltdowns at the Nuclear Power Plant.

Kickstart challenges

Defeat bosses or elite guards

2

Raise the flag at Kamp Krusty

1

Secure KBBL Radio Towers

2

Damage opponents with Mr. Blasty

1,000

Damage Dober Men

300

Search Mr. Burnes Mystery Boxes

2

Travel distance while sprinting under the effects of Super Squishee

250

Use Zero Point dash after consuming Blinky Fish

4

The Simpsons season will be available in Fortnite until December 1, 2025. You will get one month to try out all the new things.