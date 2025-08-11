Arkansas doctor who walked naked in clinic and performed sexual act loses license till 2030

The Arkansas Medical Board has barred a Blytheville family physician from practising medicine for the next five years after a video surfaced of him walking around naked and performing a sexual act inside his own clinic. According to KATV, Dr David Diffine, a self-described nudist, met with the board this week for a disciplinary hearing. Members voted to revoke his license until August 2030. Dr. David Diffine, a self-described nudist, met with the board this week for a disciplinary hearing.(Pexel/Representational Image)

The footage at the centre of the case was taken in 2019 at his Mississippi County family practice and showed him strolling through the office with nothing but a ball cap on.

Caught on camera

According to testimony presented to the board, the recordings did not just capture him unclothed. “That appeared to show Dr Diffine in the office and walking around naked and at some point, performing a sexual act,” said Nick Shull, a witness for the Attorney General.

Deputy Attorney General Doralee Chandler confronted Diffine over earlier statements where he denied being nude around clients. Under questioning, he admitted the denial was false. “I mean, yeah,” he told Chandler when asked if he had lied to investigators.

Investigators also said Diffine entered the reception area while three women, who were both employees and patients, were present and engaged in a sexual act with one of them. Diffine described the encounter as consensual and free of threats, calling it “a very, very poor decision.”

Deputy Attorney General challenges Dr David Diffine's account

Chandler pressed him on whether consent changes the seriousness of sexual contact with a patient. Diffine agreed that it does not. She also accused him of repeatedly lying, failing polygraphs, and attempting to downplay the incident. “He failed polygraphs but wants you to believe… this would never happen again,” she told the board.

The hearing revealed gaps in Diffine’s earlier explanations and highlighted what Chandler described as a pattern of dishonesty.

Decision and consequences

Before the meeting ended, Diffine made a final statement. “It matters to my family and my friends because that’s not the person that I am… there were some bad decisions made on my part, and I take full responsibility and accountability for that.”

The board determined that allowing him to continue practicing would put future patients at risk. Their ruling means he cannot apply for reinstatement until August 2030.

