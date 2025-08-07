New hands-free driving law in South Carolina: What American drivers must know before September 1

Starting September 1, 2025, South Carolina will enforce a new Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act, making it illegal for drivers to hold or support mobile devices while behind the wheel. With warnings issued for the first six months, fines and license penalties will begin from February 28, 2026. South Carolina becomes the 33rd state to adopt a hands-free driving law(Thinkstock. Representative image)

The move came as South Carolina became the 33rd US state to adopt a hands-free law amid a growing push to curb distracted driving-related crashes across the country.

Why South Carolina’s hand-free driving law matters

According to a report in The Mirror US, more than 20,000 crashes annually in South Carolina are linked to distracted driving, as per the state’s Department of Public Safety. The Director of Robert Woods, Director of Public Safety, was quoted in the report saying the law is about saving lives.

He further said that driving requires full attention of the public and that they were giving people time to adjust, but enforcement would be strict soon.

Governor Henry McMaster, echoing the sentiment, noted that though it is common sense, it takes a law to remind people to use it.

What is prohibited under the new law

According to another report in Myrtle Beach SC, once the law takes effect, drivers will not be allowed to hold or support mobile phones with any part of their body while driving, read, send, or compose texts, emails, or use applications. Motorists would not be allowed to watch videos, make video calls, or play mobile games.

What is still allowed (hands-free)

Drivers can legally use their phones without physically holding them through voice-activated calls and text replies, factory-integrated systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Audio-only navigation or music streaming, and emergency calls to report accidents or hazards. Moreover, use by emergency responders during official duties is exempted.

Warning Period and Penalties

Although the law comes into effect starting September 1, however, for 180 days, only warnings will be issued to allow drivers time to adapt. Following that, the first offense will attract a fine of $100. Second and subsequent offenses attract $200 fine plus two points on the driver’s license, The Sun report added.

Points on a license can increase insurance premiums and lead to long-term financial consequences, prompting lawmakers to push for deterrence.

What should drivers know?

The Myrtle Beach SC report urges drivers to install phone mounts in their car, set navigation or playlist before beginning the journey, and educate passengers and visitors about the law. They also urged drivers to use Bluetooth or voice command features.

FAQs

Q1. When does the law go into effect?

A. September 1, 2025, with enforcement of penalties starting February 28, 2026.

Q2. Can I still use my phone at red lights?

A. While technically allowed, officials strongly discourage it for safety reasons.

Q3. Will I get a ticket immediately after September 1?

A. No, only warnings will be issued for the first 180 days.

Q4. What if I need to call 911?

A. Emergency calls are exempt from the law.

Q5. Can I be fined for using GPS?

A. No, if the device is mounted and not being held or manipulated while driving.