Armed ICE agents in masks drive off with 1-year-old after detaining her father

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is receiving backlash after a few of its agents were spotted detaining a man and then driving off with a toddler in the backseat. The incident occurred outside a Home Depot store. ICE agents drove away with a toddler in the car. (Screengrab)

The footage was reportedly captured by a member of the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network, and it later went viral on social media. The clip shows the man with his hands behind his back, and then he is escorted away by two agents wearing masks. When they drive away, the man’s toddler appears to be strapped in the car seat in the back. A few people, off-camera, are heard screaming, “There's a baby in the back!”

“It was a dangerous act to have armed men get in a car with that child and remove her from the situation,” Lindsay Toczylowski, co-founder of Immigrant Defenders Law Center, told Associated Press (AP). The firm specialised in handling immigration cases.