Aubrey Plaza ahead of Joe Biden in ‘Most Famous Delawarean’ poll

Actress Aubrey Plaza continues to maintain a strong lead as the final round pick in the “Most Famous Delawarean” poll as of Saturday, July 19. The poll is being carried out by Delaware Online. The 41-year-old, famous for her performances in The White Lotus, Parks and Recreation and Megalopolis, started off at the No. 3 spot, but quickly reached the top spot and has remained the top choice of voters since the second round. Aubrey Plaza is leading the "Most Famous Delawarean" poll(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Who will be the 'Most Famous Delawarean'?

According to Delaware Online, there were plenty of surprises as the fifth and final round of voting started.

While Aubrey Plaza continues to remain in first place, she is followed by Dave Tiberi, a New Castle boxer-turned-businessman. He was earlier inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame. Tiberi became famous after his defeat against James 'Lights Out' Toney in Atlantic City more than three decades ago in a controversial match.

Also Read: Who appointed Jerome Powell? Donald Trump blames Biden for own choice

Over the past several years, Tiberi has kept himself busy with a few TV ventures as well as his non-profit work in the community.

Interestingly, former US President Joe Biden could not make a place for himself in the top 2. He remains in the third position as of now.

After leaving the White House nearly six months ago, Biden, also a former US Senator, has been spotted on multiple occasions in the state recently.

This means that Aubrey Plaza is at No. 1, followed by Dave Tiberi, while Joe Biden rounded off the top 3.

Notably, Aubrey Plaza bagged the inaugural Most Famous Delawarean poll, which took place in 2018.

Apart from them, Bob Marley is placed in the fourth position. While he was born in Jamaica, Marley stayed in Wilmington for several years. He was even associated with DuPont and Chrysler.

As of now, the poll is witnessing a tie for the fifth place between Caesar Rodney and A.I. du Pont.

Voting for the final round kickstarted on Saturday and fans will be able to vote for their favorite choice until July 23. To take part in the poll, people need to visit the official website of Delaware Online. The results are all set to be announced on July 26.

FAQs:

1. Does Aubrey Plaza live in Delaware?

According to The New York Times, she currently resides in Los Angeles, but often visits Wilmington to meet her family.

2. Was Aubrey Plaza born in Delaware?

Yes, she was born in Wilmington, Delaware.

3. What was Aubrey Plaza famous for?

She made her film debut in 2009 with Mystery Team and came into the spotlight with her role of April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation.

4. How did Aubrey Plaza's husband pass away?

Jeff Baena died by suicide earlier this year.