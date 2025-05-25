Margaret Qualley touches Aubrey Plaza's butt on Cannes red carpet; fans are blushing on their behalf

Actors Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza were their goofy best as they stepped out together on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday. The two were present for the world premiere of their new film Honey Don't! On the red carpet, Margaret and Aubrey patted each other's back and giggled while posing, and this cheeky moment caught the attention of fans on X. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Jafar Panahi wins Palme d'Or for It Was Just an Accident, Sentimental Value gets Grand Prix) Aubrey Plaza and Margaret Qualley pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Honey Don't! at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Aubrey and Margaret on the red carpet

A video which surfaced on X from the red carpet saw Margaret glide her hand right down to the waist of Aubrey as they posed with the rest of the cast and crew for photographers. Aubrey also held Margaret close and proceeded to pat her on the butt and giggled.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the candid moment, a fan commented, “Margaret Qualley letting her intrusive thoughts win for a second there.” A second fan joked, “This makes more sense that Margaret and Jack (Antonoff, her husband) actually!” “Jack has no chance against Aubrey lol," said a fan in jest. Another fan joked, “Never let your husband stop you from finding your wife.”

A fan also defended the casual moment and said, “Listen, I support the lesbians heavy but this is kinda just…normal girl friend behavior? Idk I wouldn’t think anything of it. Let’s not sexualize female friendship, ok?”

For the unversed, Margaret is married to songwriter and record producer, Jack Antonoff. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in 2023, which was attended by their close friends including Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.

Meanwhile, the Cannes red carpet appearance marked Aubrey's first since her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at age 47 in January. The actor received an enthusiastic response during the standing ovation of the film after the premiere.