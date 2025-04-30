Menu Explore
Accident near University of Delaware shuts down East Main Street in Newark

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 30, 2025 03:35 AM IST

An accident near University of Delaware in Newark shut down the busy East Main Street, starting at the South Chapel Street intersection.

An accident near University of Delaware in Newark shut down the busy East Main Street, starting at the South Chapel Street intersection, on Tuesday. In response, drivers have been asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

An accident near University of Delaware in Newark shut down the busy East Main Street.(UnSplash)
An accident near University of Delaware in Newark shut down the busy East Main Street.(UnSplash)

“The City of Newark is advising motorists of a road closure in the area of East Main Street starting at South Chapel Street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” Newark Delaware Police Department said in a statement.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. According to CBS News, multiple people were struck by a car near the University of Delaware's campus. The collision site was near several downtown businesses, including a Chipotle and a Five Guys.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

