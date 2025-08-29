Battery chargers sold on Amazon recalled over risk of serious injury or death

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled about 1,100 units of lithium coin battery chargers with rechargeable 2032 batteries sold by CT New Energy Technology on Amazon and Walmart, on August 28, according to a statement issued by the agency. A battery charger product sold on Amazon was recalled due to death, serious injury risks. (Screengrab/CPSC)

CPSC recalls chargers due to serious risk

The recalled product contains lithium coin batteries, which can be accessed by children. If swallowed, the material could cause serious injuries, including chemical burns and death.

The government agency also informed that the recalled units violated Reese’s Law because the coin batteries were distributed in non-child-resistant packaging without proper warnings.

The CPSC has asked CT New Energy Technology to refund all the customers who purchased the commodity.

On their official website, as per cautionary measures, the CPSC has advised consumers to “stop using the charger” at once. They have also urged parents to keep the product away from children’s reach.

CPSC asks consumers to destroy batteries

To make them inoperative and avoid all sorts of risks, the CPSC asked consumers to soak the batteries “in water for 24 hours” for discharging the cells.

“Contact CT New Energy Technology for a full refund, Child-Resistant Safety Case, or replacement kit,” the government agency further instructed. As per the CPSC’s official website, complimentary repair kits and replacement kits will be available after August 30.

“Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures,” the CPSC cautioned.

According to Ann Marie Buerkle, a former CPSC chair, the government agency determines the severity of a potential injury based on “ the volume of product in the market” and injuries it can likely cause, Newsweek reported.

