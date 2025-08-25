Big Balls seemingly benches 225 pounds in ‘recovery’ workout video after DC attack

Edward Coristine, the former DOGE stafer, who was recently assaulted in an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C., is steadily marching towards his recovery from the attack. Coristine, popularly known as Big Balls, dropped a video of himself doing 225-pound bench presses on X, formerly Twitter. Edward Coristine shares health update after Washington DC attack.(X)

Edward Coristine shares workout video

The 19-year-old, who currently works at the Social Security Administration, simply captioned the post, “recovery. ” In the video, he appeared to bench press 225 pounds. Although Big Balls looked exhausted at one point, he displayed determination and physical strength.

Edward Coristine was attacked by a mob of 10 juveniles in Washington, D.C., on August 3, reported The New York Post. The incident left Coristine, a software engineer, with a broken nose, a concussion, and a black eye.

His bloody photos flooded the internet, triggering reactions from many people, including President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

While Trump condemned “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor” in the national capital and promised to “clean it up real quick”, Musk was shocked that Coristine had been “beaten to the point of concussion”.

In connection with this incident, a minor girl and a minor boy, both aged 15, were arrested and charged with unarmed carjacking. On August 23, Judge Kendra D. Briggs placed one minor under home arrest, while the other was transferred to a youth shelter, reports Fox News.

Internet reacts to Edward Coristine’s recovery

Social media users on X were elated to see Edward Coristine recover from the Washington attack. A user wished him “Best of luck”. Another said they were “happy” to see Big Balls recover. In the same vein, another said they were “glad” to see him “back”.

