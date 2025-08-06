Why ex-DOGE Edward Coristine aka Big Balls was attacked in DC. Real reason revealed

Former DOGE worker, Edward Coristine, aka Big Balls, was attacked in Washington, DC earlier this week. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk revealed the first details of the incident, supporting the ‘federalization’ of the country's capital. While the two did not identify the staffer, Fox News and the Washington Post cited sources to confirm it was Big Balls. Former DOGE worker Edward Coristine aka Big Balls was attacked in Washington DC(X)

FOX 5 DC reported that the attack took place at Swann Street and 14th Street in Northwest DC.

Trump said that local youths and gang members are ‘randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released’ in a post on Truth Social. He further called DC authorities to change laws so that teenagers 14 and older can be prosecuted as adults.

"Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of violent crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and federalize this city. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president wrote.

"Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the world to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take federal control of the city, and run this city how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore."

Musk reveals first details

Elon Musk, who stepped down as DOGE chief and Trump adviser in May, revealed key details about the attack on Big Balls. The billionaire noted that the former staffer was trying to defend a woman from several men to tried to assault her in her car.

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC,” the Tesla chief wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.