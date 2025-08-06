DOGE worker mugged, beaten in Washington DC; Trump and Musk react: ‘Is it Big Balls?’

President Donald Trump and former DOGE chief Elon Musk on Tuesday confirmed that the cost-slashing department's employee was mugged and beaten in Washington, DC. While the two did not reveal the identity of the worker, Rapid Response 47 posted a photo on social media, indicating he was the famous ‘Big Balls’, whose real name is Edward Coristine. President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House,(AP)

Trump pointed out at the increasing crime rate in the capital, further threatening that he will take DC under federal control. Musk, reacting to the president's post, supported the idea.

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said on Truth Social,” he added.

Musk, who led DOGE before stepping down as Trump's adviser, revealed that a few days ago, ‘a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC’.

“A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC,” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Was Big Balls attacked in DC?

While the identity of the DOGE worker has not been confirmed, Rapid Response 47's tweet shows a photo, resembling him.

“Eight black men tried to assault a young woman alone in her car late at night in D.C. Big Balls tried to get them to stop. So naturally, the pack of black men assaulted him too. Because of course they did,” one person tweeted.