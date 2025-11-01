Billionaires eat together and pay everyone's tab, then Korean fried chicken stocks soar by 20%

Jensen Huang, CEO of chip giant Nvidia, recently had fried chicken and beer with two other tech titans, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, at a local Korean restaurant. Visuals from their hangout went viral, especially after it became public knowledge that two of the three billionaires had covered the cost for everyone present at the eatery. Furthermore, the viral pictures and videos led to another unexpected outcome - a brief surge in Korean fried chicken stocks. Jensen Huang, Lee Jae-yong, and Euisun Chung had fried chicken at a local Korean restaurant. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The billionaires had their meal and drink at Kkanbu Chicken on Thursday evening. Though the eatery is not publicly listed, Bloomberg reported that there was a brief 20% stock surge on Friday for its rival Kyochon F&B Co.

Cherrybro Co., a Korean poultry processor, also reported a surge in trading volume by about “200 times its average.” Stocks of Neuromeka Co., a company that builds chicken-frying robots, also surged.

This is not the first time that stocks of an item surged in South Korea after being mentioned by a prominent personality. The same thing happened when US President Donald Trump praised President Lee Jae Myung’s pen this August. After that moment, the stock of the pen maker MonAmi Co surged.

What is Jensen Huang’s net worth?

Jensen Huang cofounded graphics-chip maker Nvidia in 1993 and has served as its CEO since. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $175.7 billion.

What is Lee Jae-yong’s net worth?

Lee Jae-yong assumed the role of the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics in 2022. His net worth is estimated at $14.9 billion.

What is Euisun Chung’s net worth?

Euisun Chung was appointed chairman of Hyundai Motor Group in 2020. His net worth is estimated at $4.7 billion.

The tech giants visited South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2025.