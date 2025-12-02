Brain teaser: Can you spot a butterfly, a duck, and a bat in this mind-bending image?

Brain teasers are little puzzles that make our minds slow down, look closer, and think a bit differently. They are not just for fun; they help sharpen our attention, improve memory, and train our brains to notice small details we often ignore in daily life. The brain teaser looks simple at first, but is surprisingly tricky.(@TansuYegen/X)

Here's one such brain teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Tansu Yegen with the caption, “This brain test from Japan asks you to spot a butterfly, a duck, and a bat hidden in the picture.”

The brain teaser looks simple at first, but is surprisingly tricky, challenging viewers to spot a butterfly, a duck, and a bat hidden in the picture.

What is the brain teaser all about?

At first glance, the picture seems ordinary. Nothing jumps out, nothing looks unusual, and you might even wonder what the challenge is supposed to be.

But if you look again. Hidden somewhere in the image are three creatures- a butterfly, a duck, and a bat.

They are cleverly tucked away, merged into shapes and shadows that blend with everything around them.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

X users found the brain teaser both fun and frustrating. Some admitted it took them much longer than expected, laughing at how tricky the hidden animals were.

One of the users commented, “Got all three after realising I was looking for an animal bat and not a baseball bat.”

A second user commented, “Fascinating test! It is a fun and clever way to engage the brain, spotting all three challenges, not just perception but also mental agility.”

A third user commented, “I found none after spending 30 seconds and came to the comment section to find the answer.”

“I don't know if there was a time limit, but I found them all in the 12th minute,” another user commented.