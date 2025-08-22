Brent Hinds dies in motorcycle crash, fans say 'can't believe he's gone'

Fans of Brent Hinds are "shocked" and left "heartbroken" after the tragic demise of the former lead guitarist for the heavy metal band Mastodon in a motorcycle crash in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night. He was 51. Brent Hinds, former lead guitarist of Mastodon, died on August 20.(Instagram/mastodonrocks)

As per Atlanta News First, the accident took place at around 11:35 PM (local time) on August 20. Hinds was riding his Harley Davidson when a BMW SUV failed to yield at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

Mastodon was co-founded in 2000 by Hinds along with Troy Sanders, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor. However, the guitarist parted ways with the band a few months ago. In a statement shared on Instagram, the band stated that his exit was a mutual decision. "We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared, and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," the band stated.

However, while replying to a fan's comment on the post, Hinds claimed that he was removed from the group, adding that he was "kicked" out for "embarrassing them for being who I am.” He even dubbed his former band members as “horrible humans.”

Mastodon remembers Brent Hinds

The heavy metal band on Thursday paid a heartfelt tribute to Hinds on social media.

Also Read: Frank Caprio's final video from hospital bed hours before death at 88, 'I ask you...' - Watch

Sharing his photograph, it stated, "We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident."

The post stated that the band members were "heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many."

Fans pay tribute to Brent Hinds

Across social media platforms, fans of the famous guitarist have paid tribute to Brent Hinds.

"Rest in peace, Brent Hinds. You will be deeply missed," one person wrote on X.

Another added, "Rest In Power Brent Hinds. I can't believe he's gone. So sad."

Some people even recalled getting clicked with their favorite star.

"RIP to Brent Hinds. Here are some photos I took of him in his old band Four Hour Fogger in late 1996," one of them wrote.

Hinds was born in Helena, Alabama, in 1974 and later shifted to Atlanta during the 1990s, as per Variety. He and Troy Sanders were earlier part of the Four Hour Fogger band. Later on, the two of them joined hands with Bill Kelliher and Brann Dailor to form Mastodon.

Also Read: Brent Hinds cause of death: How did ex-Mastodon guitarist die? All on Atlanta motorcycle crash

Hinds remained part of the group for 25 years, featuring in LP Leviathan, Blood Mountain, Crack the Skye and Emperor of Sand among others.

FAQs

When was Brent Hinds' last album with the band released?

Their last album, Hushed and Grim, came out in 2021.

What happened to Brent Hinds?

He died in a motorcycle crash in Atlanta.

What was Brent Hinds' age?

He was 51.