The family of a Gwinnett County, Georgia woman is pleading for answers after she disappeared in May. Police and loved ones are seeking help to find Cheree McCroskey. Where is Cheree McCroskey? Sisters desperate for answers after Georgia woman mysteriously disappears (Gwinnett County Police/Facebook)

Charla Weisner and Krista Brewer said that their sister, Cheree, often calls them at their Oklahoma home to ask for money. However, they have not heard from her in two months, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

"She has not asked for anything in over two months," said Weisner.

"Very worried," added Brewer.

Cheree, 53, moved to Georgia from North Carolina earlier this year. "The last I spoke with Cheree was May 1," Weisner said.

Gwinnett County Police said Cheree was last seen on May 26 along Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville. "She’s mentally disabled, and she has bipolar (disorder)," Weisner said. "She was homeless, living in Sweetwater park."

According to police, Cheree used to frequently hang out on Herrington Road, near Sweetwater Park and Sweetwater Road at Old Norcross Road. "Detectives just don’t know where she’s at right now. They’re doing their best to follow up and identify where she’s at," said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle, spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Cheree’s sisters are afraid the worst may have happened. "I just got a feeling that she’s no longer with us," Weisner said.

"I worry that she’s passed," said Brewer.

‘What did you do with her?’

The sisters said they want Cheree to know that they love and miss her, and want her to be safe. "I will fly down there and fly back with her. I will bring her home. Just let me know you’re okay," Weisner said.

"I’d say ‘Sis, come home. We will help you. We’ll come and get you. You’ve got a place here,’" Brewer said.

The sisters pleaded with anyone who might be with Cheree. "I would ask where she’s at. What did you do with her?" Weisner said.

Brewer added, "If she’s alive, I would urge them to have her contact us so that we know she’s okay.”

Cheree is 5’9" and weighs about 120 lbs, and has a four-leaf clover and the word "lucky" tattooed on her left arm.