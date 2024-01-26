Horrifying video shows Oklahoma highway trooper flying through the air after being hit by speeding car

A horrifying moment caught on camera shows how an Oklahoma highway patrol officer was sent flying into the air after a vehicle slammed into the car he had pulled over. The man, however, miraculously only suffered minor injuries. “Hopefully this is my scare of the career,” Trooper Jesse Gregory told a local news crew, according to the Daily Mail. A horrifying moment caught on camera shows how an Oklahoma highway patrol officer was sent flying into the air after a vehicle slammed into the car he had pulled over (@CollinRugg/X)

Dash cam footage from January 18 captured the moment on I-40 near Cimarron Road, when Gregory was talking to a driver during a traffic stop. A vehicle is seen coming at them at full speed, hitting the trooper and causing him and some glass to fly through the air.

The vehicle rammed into the car Gregory had pulled over, causing it to immediately crumble. Both the vehicles were damaged in the incident.

According to the Highway Department, the people involved were “treated and released” after the crash. It is unclear if anyone was cited for the crash or the initial stop before the accident.

Gregory said he cannot recall the incident. “Watching the video I don't even remember barrel rolling to my feet,” he told News9. “When it threw me from the vehicle I think it really just took most of the blow, most of the damage.”

Many commented on the video shared by Collin Rugg on X. “No injuries!? Whether or not you believe in miracles, that is pretty darn miraculous. That could have ended terribly. A good reminder that law enforcement put their lives at risk every day, in so many ways,” one user wrote. One said, “If he was on the other side of the vehicle, he wouldn’t be alive. Perfect example of why they should always go to the passenger side. The guilty party needs to face license revocation indefinitely. That’s not a mistake you get the chance to make twice,” he added.

“It’s the law for cars to move over for law enforcement. Why didn’t this car do that? I’m glad everyone is okay,” one user said, while another wrote, “Every day a cop goes to work he’s risking his life. The fact Jesse Gregory survived this Mission Impossible moment was a miracle. It’s sad that Democrats constantly attack these patriots who serve their community. Civil society wouldn’t function without them.” “I'm so glad he's okay...Bless all our Law Enforcement,” said one user.