CEO reveals he writes hundreds of thank you notes to staff and still eats in the break room: 'Blows new employees away'

Chris Tomasso, CEO of the US-based First Watch restaurant chain, is earning praise after revealing that he still writes hundreds of thank-you notes to staff to build loyalty inside the company. Tomasso shared that his company was recently named #1 Most Loved Workplace in America for 2025.(LinkedIn/Chris Tomasso)

Tomasso, who leads a $1 billion-a-year breakfast and lunch chain with more than 15,000 employees, has already written more than 500 notes. “I just love people that pick their lane, they love it, and they don’t want to do anything else,” he told Fortune. “I want to thank and reward loyalty, longevity, [and] the contributions that they make to the company,” he added.

Tomasso further shared that the practice was inspired by a handwritten note he received from his CEO at Hard Rock Cafe when he was 26 - a letter that he’s kept to this day. Then, when he became CEO himself in 2018, he decided to carry that same people-first philosophy forward.

Tomasso also keeps his leadership style informal. Instead of eating with senior executives, he sits in the employee break room with kitchen staff.

“I tried to minimise the [CEO] title as best I can when I’m interacting with people,” Tomasso said. “I eat lunch in the break room with everybody, which always, for whatever reason, blows new employees away—that I just sit down next to them and bring my lunch and have lunch with them. I think it’s a shame that there’s that feeling,” he added.

The CEO said that gestures like this help reinforce a people-first culture. “Our job is to create an environment where our employees are happy and feel appreciated and they take care of the rest,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Most Loved Workplace in America for 2025

In a separate LinkedIn post, Tomasso also shared that his company was recently named number 1 Most Loved Workplace in America for 2025, becoming the first to win the title two years in a row - a recognition he says comes directly from employees.

“This recognition means the world to us because it is the direct result of feedback from our more than 16,000 employees nationwide. To my colleagues in the field and at our Home Office: This is a reflection of the culture you’ve helped us foster and that you embody every day. I am so proud to work Shoulder to Shoulder with you. Well done!” he wrote.