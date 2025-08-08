ChatGPT-5 sparks fierce debate after major upgrade: ‘Best AI ever or a huge letdown?’

Sam Altman's OpenAI launched ChatGPT-5 on Thursday, which the company claims is its most powerful and capable artificial intelligence model to date. Internet users soon flooded social media with reviews of the AI model. While some were impressed with it, others said it was hugely disappointing. Techies testing ChatGPT-5 at OpenAI office. (OpenAI)

Social media shares mixed reactions:

An individual wrote, “ChatGPT5 is completely unusable. 3 minutes to think about this response, and then immediately followed by a stream error? Bring 4 back as an option.” However, another argued, “ChatGPT-5 sounds more human now.”

A third claimed that the AI model failed when they asked ChatGPT 5 to identify the correct time on the picture of a watch. “Even @chatGPT5 could not show the right time. And the correction effort was even worse. @sama,” the X user wrote.

This X user posted, “ChatGPT is not living up to the hype. This is supposed to be Agi?”

How is ChatGPT-5 different from the previous AI models?

The company described this new version of the AI model as being more powerful. “GPT‑5 is smarter across the board, providing more useful responses across math, science, finance, law, and more. It's like having a team of experts on call for whatever you want to know.”

OpenAI added that the new model has several new features, including voice improvements and a study mode. It has a “single auto-switching system that brings together the best of our previous models into a smart, fast model.”

Who can use GPT-5?

According to OpenAI, “GPT-5 is available to all ChatGPT Tiers. Users on Paid tiers - Plus, Pro, and Team - have access to the model picker, which enables you to manually select GPT-5 or GPT-5 Thinking. Pro and Team tier users have access to GPT-5 Thinking Pro, which takes a bit longer to think but delivers the accuracy you need for complex tasks.”

Sam Altman on ChatGPT-5:

“GPT-5 now rolled out to 20% of paid users and doing >2B TPM on the API! so far so good… excellent work by the eng and infra teams!” the OpenAI CEO tweeted. He described the model as “very smart, intuitive, and fast.”