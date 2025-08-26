China delivery man tells US woman ‘I love you’ in lift, marries her 5 months later

A food courier in northeast China drew widespread attention after revealing on Chinese social media that he married a US nursery teacher just five months after their first meeting. A Chinese courier wed a US teacher he first met while delivering noodles.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Liu, 27, from Shenyang in Liaoning province, shared the story online, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In a video, Liu introduced his wife as Hannah Harris, a 30-year-old from Alabama, who had moved to Shenyang in August last year to teach English at a kindergarten.

‘Hello, I love you’ sparks laughter and connection

The pair met in November when Harris ordered a bowl of noodles via a delivery app. Liu recalled that while delivering her food, he bumped into her in a lift and, struggling with English, blurted out: “Hello, I love you.” Harris laughed, and the moment became the start of their relationship.

They exchanged contact details soon after. Harris said she was eager to learn Chinese while helping Liu with his English. Liu began sharing photos of his two cats, along with videos of himself cooking and rollerblading, and the two soon discovered their shared love for animals, food, and sport.

From deliveries to weekends exploring villages

As their bond grew, Harris often accompanied Liu on his delivery runs and the pair spent weekends exploring the countryside around Shenyang. By January, Liu was certain she was the one. At an underground station, he proposed with a diamond ring.

He told Jimu News, cited by SCMP: “Although we have not known each other for long, I feel she is a kind person. She is the one I have been looking for.”

Two months later, the couple married in Liu’s hometown. Harris’s parents sent their blessings by video from the US.

Love beyond material wealth

Liu revealed he comes from a poor rural family and owns neither a house nor a car. Yet Harris reassured him that love could not be measured in material terms. “We are soul mates,” Liu said.

They now use translation apps to communicate and spend evenings learning each other’s language, with both picking up some Chinese and English. Together they care for their teddy dog named Pudding, swap national dishes in the kitchen, and enjoy cycling.

Harris hopes to become an author, while Liu dreams of travelling across China with her. “Even though I cannot read English novels, I hope she can publish her own one day,” he said.

Offering advice to others, Liu added: “If you love someone, say it out loud.”