Clavicular's '20-minute makeup routine' video goes viral; streamer says 'makeupmaxing is giga legit'

A viral video of looksmaxxing streamer Clavicular has put male grooming back in the spotlight. On August 2, commentator Mario Nawfal shared a clip on X showing the streamer spending more than 20 minutes applying makeup before going out.

Clavicular’s ‘makeupmaxing’ defense sparks fierce masculinity debate after viral routine. (X/ @FearedBuck)

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The post joked, “Clavicular’s make-up routine before going out took over 20 minutes!! That’s natural beauty for you folks.” Rather than ignoring the criticism, Clavicular stood by his routine, calling “makeupmaxing” one of the best ways to improve appearance.

His reply drew thousands of comments, with social media split between those who sarcastically backed his approach and those who strongly criticized it.

Clavicular defends ‘makeupmaxing’ after viral makeup routine

Clavicular responded to the viral clip by writing, “Makeupmaxing is giga legit, top 3 looksmaxes but normies will cope and jesters will max.” The post soon filled with comments as users shared very different opinions.

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{{^usCountry}} By calling makeup a “top 3 looksmax,” Clavicular suggested that he considers cosmetics one of the most effective ways to improve appearance. His reference to “giga legit” showed that he sees the practice as completely valid, while “normies will cope” dismissed critics who disagreed with his view. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} By calling makeup a “top 3 looksmax,” Clavicular suggested that he considers cosmetics one of the most effective ways to improve appearance. His reference to “giga legit” showed that he sees the practice as completely valid, while “normies will cope” dismissed critics who disagreed with his view. {{/usCountry}}

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The video shows Clavicular carefully applying products to his face, jawline and neck with brushes while standing in front of a mirror.

The detailed routine matches the content he regularly posts around looksmaxxing, a community focused on improving physical appearance through grooming, fitness and skincare.

Also Read: Clavicular's one-word reply to Kim Kardashian's ‘lakemaxxing’ photos sparks row online; ‘no position to judge…’

Online reactions split as Clavicular’s post goes viral

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Social media was split over Clavicular's comments.

Commentator Elijah Schaffer defended Peters, writing, “Everyone in media wears makeup… Even JD Vance wears makeup and famous eyeliner. People who are afraid of cosmetics aren’t on camera. Image is the most important aspect of entertainment. Keep going king.”

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Streamer ConnorEatsPants reacted with humour, inviting Clavicular to “Fortnite Friday” before adding that he had “ascended beyond rules and parameters.”

Dissident West took a different view, writing, “I love how your whole shtick is just stealing what gay men have been doing for decades and branding it as looksmaxxing 😅.”

Many other users were openly critical.

One wrote, “Yeah it’s still g I don’t care what the reason is men should not wear makeup.”

Another posted, “This is giga homosexual.”

A third commented, “Putting on makeup as man is unamerican,” while another simply wrote, “Seek Christ.”

Also Read: What is IShowSpeed's Roblox username? Streamer loses it after repeatedly dying in Roblox game

What is makeupmaxing?

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Makeupmaxing is a term used in the looksmaxxing community for using makeup to improve facial appearance. Supporters see it as another grooming tool, much like skincare or hairstyling, that can help create a more polished look.

Clavicular has become one of the most recognisable figures in the looksmaxxing community through content focused on appearance, including skincare, fitness, facial analysis and other grooming methods.

His latest post has now pushed makeupmaxing into a more known term, with supporters calling it practical self-presentation and critics arguing that it goes against traditional ideas of masculinity.