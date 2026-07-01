Daveigh Chase death cause: Father breaks silence after Lilo & Stitch Star's passing from AIDS, gives chilling details

Daveigh Chase's father has expressed a heartfelt reaction following the actress's untimely passing. The former child star, renowned for her roles in The Ring and as the voice of Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, passed away on June 16 at the age of 35.

Daveigh Chase's father reacts to her passing, revealing awareness of her struggles with substance abuse and homelessness. (Instagram/ @daveighc)

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A report from the medical examiner released on Monday identified AIDS as the cause of death. Additionally, "chronic polysubstance use" was noted as a significant factor contributing to her demise.

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Daveigh Chase's father speaks out after her demise

In an interview with The New York Post, Chase's father, John Schwallier, stated that her cause of death "doesn't surprise" him. He mentioned that the family had already recognized that the former child star had distanced herself from her close-knit circle and struggled with substance abuse following a prescription for painkillers in 2016. He also said that she was reportedly homeless at the time of her passing.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is what it is," Schwallier told the NY Post while speaking about his daughter's death. “It's something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is what it is," Schwallier told the NY Post while speaking about his daughter's death. “It's something you sometimes have to expect with the lifestyle she was living.” {{/usCountry}}

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He mentioned that Chase's remains were sent to her mother, Cathy.

Schwallier remarked that he had not seen Chase in person since she was approximately six years old, although they communicated via phone during her childhood. “I had an empty feeling inside for not being with her for all these years,” he said.

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Daveigh Chase's homelessness and addiction struggles

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Chase faced years of addiction and homelessness on Skid Row in Los Angeles. Her manager and friends reportedly made numerous attempts over the years to help her leave the streets and enter rehabilitation, but she consistently declined.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Cathy recounted that her daughter's battle with addiction began following a motorcycle accident in 2016, which led to her being prescribed painkillers. "She was seeking drugs and was partying with the wrong people, I never kicked my daughter out. She wanted freedom and these people got her hooked on some drugs. That was the beginning,' she said.

Daveigh Chase's mother expresses grief

Cathy expressed her profound sorrow upon discovering her daughter's death through online news articles.

In addition to voicing Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, Chase portrayed the main character, Chihiro Ogino, in the English version of the renowned Japanese film Spirited Away. The former actress's last appearance was in the 2016 thriller American Romance before she withdrew from the public spotlight.

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