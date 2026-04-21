Delaware Marathon shocker: Runner celebrates early, rival sprints past to win by 2 seconds in viral video

A dramatic finish at the Delaware Marathon Running Festival has gone viral after a runner appeared to win the race, only to lose it in the final seconds after celebrating too early.

A runner at the Delaware Marathon celebrated too early, losing the race in the final seconds to Joshua Jackson, who sprinted from behind.(X\ @PicturesFoIder)

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The moment unfolded during Sunday’s Delaware Marathon Running Festival when Carson Mello, who was leading comfortably near the finish line, slowed down and raised his arms in celebration.

The race was part of the Delaware Marathon Running Festival, one of the state’s largest annual running events, held in Wilmington and known for its scenic course along the Brandywine River and Jack Markell Trail before finishing at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.

The race has been held in Delaware since 2004.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the last-minute sprinter who won the race is 24-year-old Joshua Jackson of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the New York Post, the last-minute sprinter who won the race is 24-year-old Joshua Jackson of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joshua Jackson, a fellow runner, was sprinting from behind in a last effort, but Mello was unaware of it. Jackson won the race by a sleek two seconds, dashing by Mello shortly before the finish line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joshua Jackson, a fellow runner, was sprinting from behind in a last effort, but Mello was unaware of it. Jackson won the race by a sleek two seconds, dashing by Mello shortly before the finish line. {{/usCountry}}

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The now-viral clip shows Mello approaching the finish line with his arms raised, assuming victory was secured. Behind him, Jackson accelerates rapidly, encouraged by spectators shouting from the sidelines.

The person filming the video is heard screaming behind him, “He got it! He got it!”

Jackson overtook Mello in the final strides, crossing the line first with a time of 2:43:11, according to race timing data cited by Chrono Track.

The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views across platforms and has sparked discussion online. “Man he lost by so little, this is just like tortoise and hare story,” a user wrote on X.

One user wrote, "Never celebrate until you cross the finish line," which is a common feeling on social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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