Delaware Marathon shocker: Runner celebrates early, rival sprints past to win by 2 seconds in viral video
A runner at the Delaware Marathon celebrated too early, losing the race in the final seconds to Joshua Jackson, who sprinted from behind.
A dramatic finish at the Delaware Marathon Running Festival has gone viral after a runner appeared to win the race, only to lose it in the final seconds after celebrating too early.
The moment unfolded during Sunday’s Delaware Marathon Running Festival when Carson Mello, who was leading comfortably near the finish line, slowed down and raised his arms in celebration.
The race was part of the Delaware Marathon Running Festival, one of the state’s largest annual running events, held in Wilmington and known for its scenic course along the Brandywine River and Jack Markell Trail before finishing at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park.
The race has been held in Delaware since 2004.
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Who is the winner of the Delaware Marathon- Joshua Jackson?{{/usCountry}}
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Who is the winner of the Delaware Marathon- Joshua Jackson?{{/usCountry}}
According to the New York Post, the last-minute sprinter who won the race is 24-year-old Joshua Jackson of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.{{/usCountry}}
According to the New York Post, the last-minute sprinter who won the race is 24-year-old Joshua Jackson of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.{{/usCountry}}
Joshua Jackson, a fellow runner, was sprinting from behind in a last effort, but Mello was unaware of it. Jackson won the race by a sleek two seconds, dashing by Mello shortly before the finish line.{{/usCountry}}
Joshua Jackson, a fellow runner, was sprinting from behind in a last effort, but Mello was unaware of it. Jackson won the race by a sleek two seconds, dashing by Mello shortly before the finish line.{{/usCountry}}
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Viral video captures stunning last-second turnaround{{/usCountry}}
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Viral video captures stunning last-second turnaround{{/usCountry}}
The now-viral clip shows Mello approaching the finish line with his arms raised, assuming victory was secured. Behind him, Jackson accelerates rapidly, encouraged by spectators shouting from the sidelines.
The person filming the video is heard screaming behind him, “He got it! He got it!”
Jackson overtook Mello in the final strides, crossing the line first with a time of 2:43:11, according to race timing data cited by Chrono Track.
The video has amassed hundreds of thousands of views across platforms and has sparked discussion online. “Man he lost by so little, this is just like tortoise and hare story,” a user wrote on X.
One user wrote, "Never celebrate until you cross the finish line," which is a common feeling on social media.