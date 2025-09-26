Delivery robot ‘keeps blocking’ man in mobility scooter before colliding in viral video

A man with cerebral palsy who requires a mobility scooter to get around alleged that a delivery robot kept blocking his way during one of his outings. He also recorded the moment and shared the footage on social media. Snippets showing a delivery robot in front of a man in a mobility scooter. (Instagram/@the.gay.disabled.therapist)

What does the video show?

In the video, it appears that a robot blocks Mark Chaney's mobility scooter and, at one point, even cuts him off. Towards the end, the robot collides with the scooter.

What did Mark Chaney allege?

“I am disabled. Getting around presents challenges. Accessibility is important! We need to be sure to take into account mobility devices or disabilities when creating these machines. While these machines are profitable and convenient, they can also pose a challenge to accessibility and safety concerns (in my case, a collision),” Chaney wrote.

He added that the robot is manufactured by Serve Robotics, a company connected to Uber Eats, Uber, and Postmates. The incident occurred in Los Angeles.

How did social media react?

An individual commented, “So I heard that they're only partially automated but mostly remotely piloted by someone in a developing country (most likely Southeast Asia). I'd be curious what a lawyer would say about your right to sue in this scenario, possibly.”

Another added, “I'm so disappointed in their response to you.” A third remarked, "I'm guessing it was trying to move out of the way, but you just happened to go in the direction it moved. I agree it presents a hazard and should be refined and tested more.”

A fourth wrote, “We will be studying this video as an example of early robo-aggression.”

How did the company respond?

The company, in an email to Chaney, said that the robot “did not drive in reverse at any point,” reported KTLA. The company reportedly talked about the robot's “complex process” and added, “When the robot braked decisively, this caused some recoil.”

“In this case, just as you adjusted your path for the robot, the robot was also trying to adjust its path for you. Ultimately, as you got closer to the robot, it determined that the safest option was to come to a complete stop,” a representative of Serve reportedly said. “It’s the challenge of predicting someone else’s movements in real time without direct communication.”