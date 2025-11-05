Did Andrew Cuomo’s daughters break New York election laws with their outfits? Internet thinks so

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped out this morning to cast his vote in the New York City mayoral election, which he is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani. He was accompanied by his two daughters, who are now being accused of breaking New York election laws with their outfits. Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo, and Tellef Lundevall stand next to New York Independent mayoral candidate, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty Images via AFP)

What did Andrew Cuomo’s daughters wear?

Andrew Cuomo cast his ballot in the New York City mayor elections on Tuesday. He was accompanied by two of his daughters, who Newsweek identified as Mariah Kennedy Cuomo and Michaela Kennedy Cuomo.

Both Mariah and Michaela were seen wearing “Cuomo for Mayor” sweatshirts inside the polling place.

Why were the outfits controversial?

According to New York election laws, wearing campaign paraphernalia, including clothes endorsing a particular candidate, is not allowed at the polling site.

Jerry Goldfeder, an adjunct professor and director of the Voting Rights and Democracy Project at Fordham University, told Newsweek that wearing shirts or other campaign merchandise inside polling stations is considered a form of campaigning and is therefore prohibited. He added that such items are only permitted if worn at least 100 feet away from a polling site.

Internet weighs in

Internet users accused Cuomo’s daughters of breaking election laws.

“Cuomo’s daughter and partner wearing campaign paraphernalia violates NY election law. It is a misdemeanor to conduct electioneering inside a polling place!” wrote X user Justin Chin.

A user asked, “Why is his family wearing campaign merchandise at the polls?? And why is he holding a press conference right outside the doors of a polling place??”

“It’s illegal to look in on someone voting,” another X user pointed out.

Polls have closed in the New York City’s mayor race, where voters came out in huge numbers Tuesday. According to the city's Board of Elections, more than 2 million voters cast ballots — the first time that has happened in a New York mayoral race since 1969.