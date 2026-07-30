Did DJ Kavinsky have a girlfriend? Relationship details emerge after the ‘Nightcall’ artist’s death

Fans of French DJ and producer Kavinsky have been searching for details about his personal life following his sudden death, including whether the ‘Nightcall’ artist had a girlfriend or partner.

French DJ Kavinsky performs on stage during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on September 8, 2024. (AFP)

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Kavinsky, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his Paris home at the age of 50, according to reports from Reuters. While tributes have poured in for the musician behind the iconic Drive soundtrack song, he remained notably private about his romantic life.

Did DJ Kavinsky have a girlfriend?

There is no confirmed public information about whether Kavinsky had a girlfriend, wife or long-term partner at the time of his death.

The French artist rarely discussed his personal relationships publicly, instead focusing interviews on his music, creative influences and the fictional persona he created around the Kavinsky character.

According to Rolling Stone, Kavinsky once explained that the character allowed him to tell stories without putting his own identity at the center of his work.

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“Kavinsky is a character I created because just putting my face on a record sleeve isn’t something that suits me,” he said in a 2007 interview. “Showing my own face holds absolutely no interest for me. I’d much rather make music and tell a story.”

Did ‘Nightcall’ reveal anything about Kavinsky’s love life?

Although Kavinsky’s own relationships remained private, one of his biggest songs, ‘Nightcall,’ featured a fictional love story.

Speaking about the track in 2011, Kavinsky described the song as a story about a zombie character returning to reconnect with his former girlfriend after death. The character discovers that she has moved on with a new boyfriend and children.

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“‘Nightcall’ is just [about] the zombie guy [who] goes to his girlfriend’s house and says, ‘OK, I’m not the same, we need to talk,’” Kavinsky said, according to Rolling Stone.

The song became internationally recognized after appearing in the 2011 Ryan Gosling film Drive, helping turn Kavinsky into one of the defining names of the synthwave movement.

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What is known about Kavinsky’s death?

Kavinsky was found unresponsive at his Paris residence on Tuesday evening, according to reports. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances of his death had been opened.

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“An inquiry into the cause of death has been opened to determine the circumstances of the death, as first responders found no suspicious elements at the scene,” prosecutors said, according to Rolling Stone.

Reports citing French newspaper Le Figaro suggested that a stroke was being considered as a possible cause of death, although authorities have not officially confirmed the cause.

Following his death, French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the musician, writing: “Kavinsky, French pride forever.” The Weeknd also remembered him as “an inspiration to so many, including myself.”