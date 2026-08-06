Did Duke Dennis get arrested for murder? Truth behind YouTuber’s viral mugshot claim

A post on X claiming that YouTuber and streamer Duke Dennis was arrested for murder has spread widely online, drawing millions of views within hours.

Did Duke Dennis get arrested for murder? Truth behind viral mugshot claim. (Duke Dennis/Instagram)

Shared by an account named Fendi on August 4, the post alleged that Dennis shot a man after leaving a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, later turned himself in, and was booked into jail.

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It also included what was presented as his latest mugshot, prompting many users to question whether the streamer had really been arrested.

However, a closer look at the viral claim shows that the post is misleading.

Also Read: Why was Duke Dennis arrested? Charges against the streamer explained as video surfaces

Why Duke Dennis’ viral mugshot does not prove a new arrest

The viral post claimed Duke Dennis was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting someone outside a gas station. It also said he later surrendered to police. Despite gaining more than two million views, the claim has not been backed by any law enforcement agency or official record.

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{{^usCountry}} The mugshot used in the post is not recent. It first appeared in August 2025 when Dennis was arrested at a San Antonio mall. The X account that shared the post, Fendi, has also been widely known for posting false or misleading claims online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mugshot used in the post is not recent. It first appeared in August 2025 when Dennis was arrested at a San Antonio mall. The X account that shared the post, Fendi, has also been widely known for posting false or misleading claims online. {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, Duke Dennis has not publicly responded to the rumor, and there has been no official confirmation of any murder arrest involving the streamer.

Why was Duke Dennis arrested in 2025?

The mugshot dates back to an incident at a San Antonio mall, where Duke Dennis was taking part in a hide-and-seek event. Fellow AMP member Kai Cenat was also reportedly at the location.

According to San Antonio police, officers responded after receiving complaints that people were inside the closed mall and causing disturbances. Police said security guards had asked the group to leave, but they allegedly refused.

“An officer instructed the suspect to leave, and the suspect verbally and physically refused to leave the location… An officer instructed the suspect to place his hands by his back and that he would be arrested for criminal trespassing private property,” police said.

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What happened after Duke Dennis’ 2025 arrest?

Police said Duke Dennis tried to run before he was caught by security guards and officers. Videos shared online at the time appeared to show Kai Cenat watching the arrest from an upper level while recording with his phone. It was never confirmed whether Cenat was also part of the hide-and-seek event.

Another person was also taken into custody after allegedly interfering with the arrest. Online jail records showed that the individual faced three counts of assault on an officer, one count of interfering with the duties of a public servant and one count of resisting arrest.

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That arrest is the source of the mugshot now being shared online. There is no evidence linking that image to any recent arrest or to the murder claim circulating on X.