Elaine Hendrix injury: What happened to the DWTS star? Details here

Actor Elaine Hendrix and her partner on the dance reality tv show Dancing With The Stars, Alan Bersten, did not perform at the Halloween Night episode on Tuesday after Hendrix injured her ribs during their last week's performance. On Monday's episode, a video of Elaine sending a message from her hospital bed was played. Elaine Hendrix attends The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration Red Carpet at Vibiana on September 14.(Getty Images via AFP)

Dancing With The Stars said that Elaine Hendrix is still in the competition. She was absent for Tuesday's episode but is expected to return to the competition next week.

"Halloween is my favorite, and I’m devastated," she wrote on Instagram sharing the video. “I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it. With your support, I’ll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more.”

What Happened To Elaine Hendrix? When Will She Return?

Elaine Hendrix revealed in the message that she injured herself during the "Defying Gravity" performance during last week's DWTS episode. She reportedly took a hit to her ribs, but the injury was not significant, and she was planning to return to the ballroom for this week's episode.

However, on Tuesday morning, before the show, the injury reportedly "seized up" while she was dancing with Alan Bersten.

“Elaine and I were dancing and all of a sudden she couldn’t move or couldn’t breathe," Bersten said. "There’s a lot of unknowns right now. I hope this isn’t the end of Elaine’s dreams.”

Hendrix revealed that the doctor advised her to rest for a "day or two" before she gets back to normal dancing activities.

“I want to dance,” an emotional Hendrix said. “I want to keep doing this.”

Is Elaine Hendrix Out Of DWTS?

No. Dancing With The Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro announced during the Halloween episode that Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten are still in the competition and will return next week. Due to her injury, all the judges gave her an eight, and now fans will get to vote on the injured "Freaky Friday' actor, based on which it will be decided if she and Bersten stay in the competition.