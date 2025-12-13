Elon Musk says ‘if you have a womb, you are a woman’, ignites backlash

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after posting his views on womanhood on X. In his post, Musk stated that the definition of being a woman is based solely on biology, specifically the presence of a womb. Elon Musk sparked backlash after saying womanhood depended on having a womb.(AP)

“If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not,” Musk wrote.

Take a look here at the post:

The statement quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions from social media users. While some supported his biological definition, others criticised it as exclusionary and insensitive.

Earlier remarks about daughter resurface

The debate gained further traction as users revisited Musk’s earlier comments about his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson. In a separate exchange on X, Musk had referred to Wilson as his son and claimed she “has a tragic mental illness.” He also stated that he has only three daughters.

“My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much,” Musk wrote.

These remarks followed an exchange involving the X account “Governor Newsom Press Office,” which reacted to a tweet highlighting California Governor Gavin Newsom’s support for pro trans legislation. The account posted, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Responding to the jab, Musk wrote, “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers.”

Take a look here at the post:

Vivian Wilson’s response and past interview

Last year, Vivian Jenna Wilson spoke publicly about her relationship with Musk in an interview with NBC. She described the billionaire as an absent father and alleged that he was cruel to her during childhood because of her identity.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Wilson said in a phone interview. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”