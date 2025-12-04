Erika Kirk criticizes ‘career-driven’ women at DealBook Summit: ‘So ironic and so interesting…'

Erika Kirk wants young women to prioritize marriage and family over their careers. At the 2025 DealBook Summit, the widow of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk offered her opinion on “career-driven” women and New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, The New York Times reported. Erika Kirk speaks onstage during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit.(Getty Images via AFP)

Erika Kirk on ‘career-driven’ women in the US

Erika claimed that New York’s career-driven women “look to the government as a form of replacement" for family and “certain things, relationship-wise”. This reliance on the government can lead them to “put off having a family or a marriage,” the mother of two daughters argued.

According to People, the CEO of Turning Point USA hoped women do not “look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage because you're relying on the government to support you instead of being united with a husband where you can support yourself”.

"But I just find it so ironic and so interesting that a heavy percentage of the individuals that voted for him (Mamdani) were female," she continued.

Erika married Charlie in 2021 at age 34. After Charlie’s assassination on September 10, Erika took over as the CEO of Turning Point USA, which her late husband had co-founded. In the context of career-driven women, Erika said balance was “an illusion”.

“I bring my children to the office. I have them with me constantly,” Erika said at the event, as per The New York Times. The mother of two added that she was “plucked” out of a “boss babe” life, following her marriage to Charlie.

Mamdani was recently announced as the mayor-elect of New York City. During his victory speech, Mamdani challenged US President Donald Trump and spoke against his immigration-related policies. Erika Kirk, a staunch Trump supporter, ridiculed Mamdani’s victory.

In the NYC mayoral race, Mamdani bagged 75 percent of the votes from young voters, who were in the 18-29 age group, as per the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

He also won 82 per cent of the vote among women.

